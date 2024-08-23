Local volleyball teams eye success as new season begins

As area volleyball teams hit the courts, coaches and players are optimistic about what this season holds in store.

The southern Denton County region is rife with volleyball talent, sending five of its seven teams to the postseason in 2023, and this year should be more of the same.

Liberty Christian finished 35-7 overall last season and captured a state championship for the second straight year.

Coach Megan DeGroot said her team is hoping to accomplish something unprecedented in school history this season.

“This fall the Lady Warriors have a chance to do something different than they have ever done before,” Degroot said. “Outside of trying for a three-peat state championship, we will have a whole set of new players to work with and put into the lineup. Our dynamic for this season has shifted drastically from last season, and we are excited to see how it unfolds.”

Liberty moves up in classification to 6A this coming season and will look to such players as Naya Salfiti (Yale), Tori Garrett (Colorado Mines), Morgan Inemer (George Mason) and Quinnly Heinsen to lead the way.

“We graduated five senior starters last year and our two starting middles moved states,” DeGroot said. “That being said, we have a lot of talent to use and put into the right positions to make it work!”

DeGroot is entering her third year at the helm for Liberty Christian, and to have another long playoff run, the Liberty coach said it will take two things.

“Our team will need to buy into the new roles they are being asked to play and everyone must be on board to be crafty,” DeGroot said.

Over at Argyle High School, coach Katelyn Johnson’s team finished 40-8 last season and won a district championship, but it was not quite what the Eagles had hoped for.

“Last year, we had a big goal and fell short,” Johnson said. “We feel excited about the opportunity to potentially make another run.”

Argyle lost in the regional finals last season and will look to senior Jordyn Moore, senior Piper Mickenheim, and senior Delany Galligan to lead the team.

Johnson is also in her third season at Argyle and said to have a chance at running the table, it comes down to effort.

“To put it simply, work,” Johnson said. “Every year, teams continue to get more competitive, and we have to continue to outwork our opponents in every area of the game!”

In Flower Mound, Marcus is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season, in which the Marauders went 8-24 overall.

Coach Lindsey Petsold said she is feeling much better about this year.

“I am excited for the 2024 season,” Petzold said. “We will be adding some young talent to our roster as well as returning players who have grown tremendously in the offseason. Our goal will be to make the top four, which in our district is not an easy feat.”

Petzold is looking to senior Camila Salazar, who will be moving from the middle to outside hitter, along with junior Ivanna Cavazos and returning setter, Laina Schiegg, to set the tone this year

Petzold is entering her third season as the Marcus head coach and said to have a successful season in 2024, it will require sustained execution.

“Consistency is the key to making playoffs,” Petzold said. “Every team in our district is competitive and we will have to bring our best game every single night. The big school/small school split for playoffs will make things more interesting, so we will be focused on getting in the top four!”

Over at Flower Mound High School, coach Jamie Siegel led her team to a 34-8 overall record in 2023 and a trip to the regional finals.

Siegel said in 2024, she is expecting more of the same

“I’m excited to get started with this group this upcoming season,” Siegel said. “We have people filling in the roles of graduated players, and they are ready to compete.”

The Lady Jags coach said Liz Goodspeed, Audrey Jackson, Geli St. Laurent, Hayden Curtis, Alex Lambert and Allison Tredwell should have big seasons this year.

Siegel is entering her seventh year as head coach at Flower Mound, and said to have a shot at reaching state, her team will need to focus on a couple of areas.

“We need to have a good serve and pass game, consistency and discipline,” Siegel said.

At Coram Deo Academy, coach Jeff Cornell’s team finished 34-11 last season and were area finalists.

The Lions have three returning starts, and Cornell said his team was hit hard by graduation and transfers.

“This season will be a tougher one for us as we graduated our key setter, and a few key players are trying their hand in public school,” Cornell said

The Coram Deo coach is also entering his third season at CDA and said the task this season will be to try to reload.

“Our team is very green, and young in terms of varsity minutes played,” Cornell said. “We will be continuing to train… and try to see individual incremental improvements to make us competitive for the season to come.”

Over in Justin, Northwest will be moving up in classification this season after finishing 31-10 overall in 2023.

Coach Jennnifer Chandler said things are shaping up well for this season

“We are returning a group of 11 players that are competitive, hard-working, and love one another,” Chandler said. “They are intentional with their communication and support of one another, so team chemistry will be a strength for us. Our program is excited about the opportunity to compete in 6A.”

Some of the Texans’ stronger returning talent include libero Kiley Brooks and Levariya Pinder.

“They have worked hard this offseason and are excited for the season to begin with this team,” Chandler said. “We also return starters Jayla Adams in the middle and utility player Ariah Perez. Both gained confidence last year, had a strong offseason, and are expected to be solid contributors. Payton Zondor will return for us as well. She gained valuable experience last year as our backup setter and is an outstanding server.

“Landrie Barnett also earned valuable time last season, worked hard connecting with our setters in the offseason, and we are excited to see what she contributes this season out of the middle.”

To qualify for the playoffs as a 6A program, Chandler, who is entering her ninth year as head coach at Northwest, said she and her players and coaches will have to chart some unknown terrain.

“We have some unfamiliar variables to navigate together,” Chandler said. “We will need to be disciplined and stay focused on one game at a time, to play consistently and be efficient with our execution.”

Northwest returns four starters to a team that finished second in district and reached the area round last season.

In south Denton, the Guyer volleyball team is hoping to bounce back after a tough 2023 season.

The Wildcats finished 8-22 overall with a 4-10 mark in district competition.