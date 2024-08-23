Conn’s HomePlus stores in Denton County are closing amid bankruptcy

Conn’s HomePlus is closing all of its stores — including two in Denton County — after filing for bankruptcy.

The furniture retailer filed for bankruptcy last month and it seemed at first that only some of its 170+ stores would be closing. However, this month it was confirmed that all stores will be closing permanently. This includes the one at Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E in Denton, and the store at 2422 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville.

The company’s website doesn’t say when the stores will close, only that they are closing soon. Conn’s is offering 40-60% off everything in-store and online.