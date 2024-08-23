Highland Village seeking applicants for Veterans Monument

The city of Highland Village is currently accepting applications to honor residents for their military service on its Veterans Monument.

If you know a veteran who was honorably discharged and lived in Highland Village for at least one year, you can apply for their name to be included on the monument at the Municipal Complex. The city will order a commemorative plate, funded by the family or a sponsor, and place it on the stone monument during a ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 12, according to a city news release.

Applications and payment must be submitted by Sept. 6 to participate in this year’s Veterans Day ceremony.

