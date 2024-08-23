3 dead in crash on I-35W in Argyle

Three people died Friday evening in a six-vehicle crash on I-35W in Argyle, according to Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson.

Just after 6:45 p.m., Argyle and Northlake police officers, along with Denton County ESD No. 1 paramedics, were dispatched to the major crash in the northbound lanes of I-35W at Crawford Road, Jackson said Friday night. Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

Six people were transported by five ambulances to Denton hospitals, and three people were pronounced dead, Jackson said.. Their identities have not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of late Friday night.

Northbound I-35W was shut down for over four hours as police investigated and cleaned up the wreckage.