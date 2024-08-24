Two homes catch fire near River Walk in Flower Mound

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze early Saturday morning that spread to two neighboring homes in Flower Mound.

At 1:15 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Gamma Road, near the River Walk, and found two houses on fire, a FMFD spokesman said. A wood fence between the houses apparently caught fire, and it extended to both homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In one home, two elderly residents were woken up by firefighters at their door. They and their three dogs safely evacuated. The other home was empty, as the residents were out of town, according to FMFD.

The fire was escalated to three alarms due to it involving multiple homes and heat conditions, the FMFD spokesman said, and other agencies, like the Lewisville and Highland Village fire departments, provided mutual aid. The fire was under control by 2:52 a.m., but neither home is believed to be inhabitable. No injuries were reported.