Partial reopening for Lewisville Lake Park after flood damage

Lewisville Lake Park partially reopened on Saturday after being closed most of the summer due to the high water level of Lewisville Lake.

The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays, and only for day-use with limited parking. Once the park reaches capacity, the park will close for the day.

The boat ramps at Lake Park will remain closed, but boaters can use the Tower Bay Boat Ramp to access the lake.

The usual tollbooth entry is not accessible due to ongoing flood damage cleanup. Visitors are asked to use the temporary entry at the east end of Lake Park Road.