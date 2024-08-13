Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Upside of Downtime

Getting back into the flurry of back-to-school means getting out our calendars and scheduling drop-offs, pick-ups, homework, sports, dance, tutors, projects, chores, and what seems like an endless list of planned, specific responsibilities and time-sensitive activities – for ourselves and for our kids.

All are necessary, vital aspects of life and necessary for healthy growth.  If we’re not careful, however, our daily “have-tos” can tip the scale, and we can find ourselves out of balance.

The only thing that can restore equilibrium is downtime.

So much is going on when kids engage in child-directed play. What appears to be doing nothing, being bored, or daydreaming can not only restore balance to our kids’ lives, but plays a significant role in:

  • Reducing stress
  • Improving sleep and health
  • Developing emotional regulation, problem-solving, and brain-building

Experts suggest that downtime be child-chosen time to play – puzzles, reading, journaling, coloring, playing with toys, listening to music – or just doing nothing. Downtime should exclude technology and, instead, include activities that allow kids to use their imaginations. Downtime is not a journey to a destination so it allows our kids to fully experience the present.

There is, without question, merit and worth in planned, progressive, goal-oriented activities – school, learning, sports, dance, music lessons, etc. They fill and enrich our lives and are crucial for growth.

By being reasonable and realistic in planning our families’ schedules and making room for downtime, we leave time for our kids to just be kids. By balancing fun, organized activities with plenty of downtime, our children see that all are important in leading a full, rich, and balanced life.

 

Pam Ray, BSE, CH, is the owner/director of Dallas West Dance Centre in Argyle; a certified facilitator for ACT, a parenting program by the American Psychological Association; a clinical certified hypnotherapist; and a member of the National Dance Education Organization.

(Sponsored content)

