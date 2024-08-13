Harvest Happenings – August 2024

By Page Austin, Lifestyle Manager

This summer has really flown by! I always think August is an interesting month. You have teachers and school administrators getting ready for the new school year; families are taking that last vacation; shopping for clothes and school supplies; and then back to school. Middle to the end of August, everyone is in that adjustment period. From staying up late and sleeping in to early bedtimes and early alarms, parents and kids alike have to get adjusted to the new season.

Another adjustment are those parents who are dropping their kids off at college for the first time. I spoke with Harvest neighbor Deanna Blue about this very subject. Her daughter, Chloe, is heading off to California Lutheran to play volleyball. Deanna and her husband Chris dropped her off this month in Malibu. While they are excited and happy for Chloe, Deanna said she was “shocked with how fast time flew by.” Throughout Chloe’s senior year, Deanna was counting all of the “lasts” – last high school volleyball game, last homecoming dance, last day of school. She said it has been emotional as Chloe is the baby of the family. Deanna said, “what is life going to look like now that we are empty nesters?” Many couples face that question. It’s an adjustment for people to find their new normal.

You always hear people say “you have to let your child go,” but is that really the best advice? I recently read something that was so good and that is you don’t just let go, you can transition from a caretaker to a coach role. A parent can be a coach for their child as they navigate life on their own. I love that idea. If you Google what a coach is, a coach helps a person to develop and improve by providing guidance, expertise and motivation. A coach also helps a person identify and work through challenges, such as bad habits, stress or mental barriers. When I look back at my college experience, my dad was a tremendous coach. He would help me when I had issues with my roommate or when I was overwhelmed with my school schedule. My dad was calm and always supported me. As a college student, you need coaches in your life. People who are for you and not against you. What better person to play that role than a parent. So instead of feeling like you have to let them go, you can encourage, motivate, and help them navigate life as an adult from a coach perspective.

Maybe this will help those parents who are struggling with their kids going off to college.