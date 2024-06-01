Saturday, June 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville Lake Park closed due to high water and storm damage

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
9
Lewisville Lake Park

The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department has closed Lewisville Lake Park due to rising lake levels and storm damage.

“The rising water level of Lewisville Lake poses safety concerns for visitors, and tree damage caused by the storms earlier this week further compounds these risks,” parks officials stated in a press release. “Repair and maintenance teams are working to mitigate the damage, but lake levels continue to rise as the area gets more rain. The Lake Park boat ramps remain closed because the higher lake level makes it difficult to navigate those ramps safely.”

The rising water level also has made it unsafe for vehicle traffic coming into Lake Park. Lake Lewisville is more than six feet above normal, at 528.22 feet, on Saturday.

With more rain in the forecast for this weekend, it is difficult to say when lake levels will go down, parks officials said. “Lewisville PARD is committed to reopening Lake Park once the debris has been removed, the water recedes, and the park infrastructure is safe and will not be compromised by traffic.”

The Tower Bay boat ramp also is now closed to the public due to the rising lake levels.

Residents are encouraged to check the Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page for updates.

Previous article
Barton: Relentless storms and destructive tornadoes made May memorable
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.