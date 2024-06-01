Lewisville Lake Park closed due to high water and storm damage

The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department has closed Lewisville Lake Park due to rising lake levels and storm damage.

“The rising water level of Lewisville Lake poses safety concerns for visitors, and tree damage caused by the storms earlier this week further compounds these risks,” parks officials stated in a press release. “Repair and maintenance teams are working to mitigate the damage, but lake levels continue to rise as the area gets more rain. The Lake Park boat ramps remain closed because the higher lake level makes it difficult to navigate those ramps safely.”

The rising water level also has made it unsafe for vehicle traffic coming into Lake Park. Lake Lewisville is more than six feet above normal, at 528.22 feet, on Saturday.

With more rain in the forecast for this weekend, it is difficult to say when lake levels will go down, parks officials said. “Lewisville PARD is committed to reopening Lake Park once the debris has been removed, the water recedes, and the park infrastructure is safe and will not be compromised by traffic.”

The Tower Bay boat ramp also is now closed to the public due to the rising lake levels.

Residents are encouraged to check the Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page for updates.