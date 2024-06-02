Early voting for Lewisville City Council runoff begins June 3

Early voting for the Lewisville City Council Place No. 2 runoff election will commence on Monday, June 3.

The May 4 general election ballot featured three candidates for the council seat, but none secured a majority of the votes. The runoff candidates are William J. Meridith (incumbent) and Penny Mallet.

Early voting runs from Monday, June 3, through Tuesday, June 11.

Early voting locations for Denton County residents in Lewisville are:

– Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Denton

– Castle Hills Elementary School, 1025 Holy Grail Dr.

– Frederick P. Herring Parks and Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle

– Thrive Recreation Center, 1950 S. Valley Parkway

Early voting locations for Dallas County residents in Lewisville are:

– Elections Training Warehouse, 1460 Round Table Drive

– Castle Hills Elementary School, 1025 Holy Grail Dr.

– Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Boulevard

Election Day is Saturday, June 15, with voting hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The runoff election is open to all registered voters in Lewisville, regardless of whether they voted in the May 5 general election.

