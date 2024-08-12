Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Northlake Notes — August 2024

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini

As summer wanes and the days grow shorter, our attention naturally turns to the excitement and challenges of a new school year. Wednesday, August 14, is the first day back to school for both of Northlake’s school districts, Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD. For many families in Northlake, this period marks a significant transition—a return to routines, learning, and growth.

Education forms the bedrock upon which Northlake’s future prosperity stands. It is not just about classrooms and textbooks; it is about nurturing curious minds, fostering creativity, and instilling values that prepare our youth to become responsible citizens and future leaders. As we gear up for another academic year, it is crucial to reaffirm our commitment to providing every child with access to quality education.

The journey back to school is not without its challenges. From ensuring adequate resources for our schools to addressing the diverse needs of our students, we must confront these issues with resolve and innovation. Collaborating with educators, parents, and community stakeholders, we can create an environment where every student feels supported and empowered to succeed. My hope is that we keep the spirit of “we’re all in this together” as a perpetual theme for our community.

The safety and well-being of our students are paramount. Whether it is implementing measures to ensure a secure learning environment or supporting mental health initiatives, we must prioritize the holistic development of our children. By fostering a culture of belonging and compassion, we can build a community where every student feels valued and respected. Another aspect of safety that is incredibly important is how we drive around our school buses. Please do not ever pass a school bus that has the red, flashing STOP sign deployed. School zone speed limits are also important to recognize and follow.

As we look ahead to the upcoming school year, let us embrace the opportunities it presents. Let us celebrate the achievements of our educators, applaud the dedication of our parents, and encourage the aspirations of our students. Together, we can lay the groundwork for a brighter future—one where every child has the chance to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our town and beyond.

In closing, I invite you to join me in embracing the spirit of learning and growth that defines this season. Together, let us make this school year one of promise, possibility, and progress for all. Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our town’s youth. I wish all our students, teachers, administrative staff, transportation team members, and parents a successful school year.

