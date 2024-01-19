Friday, January 19, 2024
Northwest ISD sets new elementary attendance zones around Justin

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Northwest ISD

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees last week approved new attendance boundaries for elementary schools around the city of Justin.

With the approval, boundaries have been set for the new Alan & Andra Perrin Elementary School – which will open in August south of Justin — and at other nearby elementary schools’ boundaries. Perrin Elementary will provide relief for Love and Justin elementary schools, according to a NISD news release. Additionally, to better balance campus levels, changes to Love will relieve Hatfield.

In the attached map, the Hatfield boundary is in pink, the Love boundary is in teal, the Perrin boundary is in light yellow and the Justin boundary is in brick red.

Students affected by rezoning and entering the final grade-level year at their campus will have the option to stay at their current campus, if desired, according to NISD. Because only elementary schools are rezoned this year, this means students entering 5th grade next year are eligible to remain at their current elementary school if they are affected by rezoning.

Students who choose to remain at their current school will not receive district-provided transportation (except in cases of SPED accommodations), and younger siblings will not be eligible to remain. Northwest ISD will email these families a link to submit a transfer, open from Feb. 1-15, to remain at their current school. All other transfer applications will be accepted from April 1 to May 15.

Once records are available for which students intend to remain at their current schools, families of students moving to new schools can expect communication providing an opportunity to get to know their new campuses, according to the district.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

