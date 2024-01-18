Oncor transmission line route selected

The route for a future Oncor transmission line through part of southern Denton County has been selected.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday officially decided on the route for the Ramhorn Hill-Dunham 345 kV Transmission Line Project, according to the town of Argyle. The transmission line will start at a switch southeast of the FM 1171/Hwy 377 interchange in west Flower Mound, jog north of FM 1171, turn west and run near Canyon Falls, through Northlake, south of Justin and continue west/southwest to the Ramhorn Hill Switch south of Rhome in Wise County.

Area residents were first informed in November 2022 about the proposed transmission line and the many potential routes under consideration, some of which would have disrupted homes in and around Argyle and Northlake. Leaders in those towns and Flower Mound worked to deter the most disruptive routes and encouraged residents to speak out against them.

“The decision is in for the Oncor transmission line with the final route having NO impact on Argyle!” the town said in a social media post. “This is possible thanks to the many Argyle residents who made their voices heard!”