Friday, January 19, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Oncor transmission line route selected

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
88
Stock photo courtesy of CoServ

The route for a future Oncor transmission line through part of southern Denton County has been selected.

Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday officially decided on the route for the Ramhorn Hill-Dunham 345 kV Transmission Line Project, according to the town of Argyle. The transmission line will start at a switch southeast of the FM 1171/Hwy 377 interchange in west Flower Mound, jog north of FM 1171, turn west and run near Canyon Falls, through Northlake, south of Justin and continue west/southwest to the Ramhorn Hill Switch south of Rhome in Wise County.

Area residents were first informed in November 2022 about the proposed transmission line and the many potential routes under consideration, some of which would have disrupted homes in and around Argyle and Northlake. Leaders in those towns and Flower Mound worked to deter the most disruptive routes and encouraged residents to speak out against them.

“The decision is in for the Oncor transmission line with the final route having NO impact on Argyle!” the town said in a social media post. “This is possible thanks to the many Argyle residents who made their voices heard!”

Previous article
Executive director of Argyle’s Municipal Development District resigns
Next article
Northwest ISD sets new elementary attendance zones around Justin
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.