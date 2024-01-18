Executive director of Argyle’s Municipal Development District resigns

Jim Lang, who was hired in August to be the first full-time executive director for Argyle’s Municipal Development District, has resigned.

Lang submitted his resignation to pursue other endeavors, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The MDD Board on Jan. 10 accepted Lang’s resignation and approved a separation agreement. Attempts to contact Lang were unsuccessful.

Lang, the former director of economic development in Flower Mound, was tasked to lead the MDD and manage economic development and growth in Argyle, an important issue to town leaders. When Lang was hired, Mayor Rick Bradford said “having a full-time MDD director means there is someone always looking out for Argyle when developers arrive.”

In Lang’s absence, Town Administrator Erika McComis will assume the MDD executive director’s responsibilities.

“The MDD board and town staff are committed to a seamless transition during this period,” the town said in a statement. “The board and town staff will work together to initiate a comprehensive search for a qualified and experienced individual to take on the role of the next executive director.”

During last week’s meeting, the board also unanimously reappointed Dr. Leona McDade as board president and Chad Malchow as vice president for the remaining 2024 term. In a statement, McDade wanted to assure residents that “the Argyle MDD remains steadfast in its mission to promote economic development, foster business growth and enhance the overall economic well-being of the community. The organization is confident that, with the support of the Council and the collaborative efforts of the MDD Board and town staff, the MDD will continue to thrive and fulfill its mission.”