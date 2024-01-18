Local firefighters, councilman rescue cow from icy pond

This week, crew members with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, and a Copper Canyon Town Council member, helped rescue a cow that fell into an icy pond in Copper Canyon.

A resident requested help in rescuing the cow that had fallen through an iced-over pond, according to the ESD. Crews used straps and Councilman Chase Lybbert’s tractor to pull the cow out of the cold water and warmed her up with blankets.

The cow appeared to be recovering well, and as the firefighters were leaving, she got up to follow them, according to the ESD.