Fire engulfs home, shed, vehicles in Argyle

Firefighters responded to a large fire overnight that involved a mobile home, shed and several vehicles in Argyle.

Shortly after midnight, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple structures and vehicles fully involved, and they began a defensive attack, according to an ESD news release. The fire was under control around 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting with the displaced occupants.

The Flower Mound, Justin, Double Oak and Denton fire departments assisted the ESD with the fire response.