Around Argyle — January 2024

Hello, Argyle and Happy New Year! I hope everyone enjoyed the holidays and had an opportunity to take a much-needed break. 2023 was a great year for the Town of Argyle and our residents, and 2024 is already shaping up to be even better! Keep an eye out for a year-end recap with additional details as we bring back the annual report. We’re also in the process of launching a new official town newsletter that will provide a lot of valuable information including events and updates. And speaking of events, we will continue to add more opportunities to bring this great community together!

Argyle continues to attract developers, and this town council and I are committed to smart, sustainable growth. We continue to make good progress with a number of desirable new businesses in and around town including Cactus Canyon, an upscale Tex-Mex dining establishment scheduled to open this fall on FM 407 next to The Well Church. We’re all very excited about this high-quality project from Circle Star Brands, the team behind other successful endeavors such as 1845 Taste Texas, Rustico, and Marty B’s. We’re also excited about other projects such as the Slate development next to CVS and the Argyle Commerce Center to be built near the Argyle Post Office. It’s also worth stating again that the Town Council, staff and I are all working together to plan for the future and are committed to building a new law enforcement center for the Argyle Police Department. We will continue to share updates and details as we are able to do so without compromising ongoing discussions and negotiations.

On that note, if you haven’t already, I highly recommend signing up with the town’s Notify Me service to stay informed. You can find it on the town’s website at www.argyletx.com. Look for the “How Do I…” section in the top right corner, and click on the “Sign up for Notifications” link to subscribe to news flashes, events, meeting announcements, etc.

In closing, I would like to say again how blessed and thankful my family and I are to live in this wonderful community. Argyle is a very special place, and I am honored to serve as your mayor. As we head into the new year, I leave you with this quote from my favorite Christmas card, modified ever so slightly: Care deeply. Think kindly. Act gently and be at peace with the world. For this is the spirit of Argyle.

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy, and prosperous 2024. Happy New Year!