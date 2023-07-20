Northwest ISD breaks ground on new elementary school near Justin

Construction on a new elementary school in Justin is officially underway, Northwest ISD announced Thursday.

District leaders and members of the Perrin family got together Thursday morning and broke ground on the future Alan and Andra Perrin Elementary School, which will be located in the Wildflower Ranch community and is scheduled to open in August 2024. The school will feature the district’s current elementary design focused on collaborative spaces, community atmosphere and easy navigation.

Alan Perrin served as a teacher and coach at Northwest High School, and Andra Perrin first served students as a teacher before becoming a principal – first at Roanoke Elementary School, then Justin Elementary School – and later led the district’s instructional technology programs.