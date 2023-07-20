Thursday, July 20, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Copper Canyon creating police department

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Copper Canyon Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

The Copper Canyon Town Council voted last week to create a police department.

The small town has been contracting with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement service, but Mayor Ron Robertson said “it’s time” for the town to have its own PD.

“The county can no longer provide us with the three officers we need,” Robertson said. “The town is growing with big subdivisions and adding a lot of houses, we need more patrolling.”

Robertson said town leaders looked at the budget and realized the town can afford to start its own department for a similar amount of money that it’s been paying DCSO.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer,” Robertson said. “All the surrounding communities have their own PD. This is not a tax increase, we’re not eating money doing it and we feel we can afford to continue to pay for it in the future.”

Robertson said the town is hoping to launch the department on Oct. 1 with a police chief and one officer. Another officer will be hired soon after, but that won’t give the town 24/7 coverage.

“We have zero crime,” Robertson said. “This is not a 24/7 town, this is not for crime prevention. It’s more about traffic control and neighborhood policing than anything else.”

Robertson said he wants to be able to offer welfare checks and vacation checks for residents to have peace of mind about property crimes while they’re out of town.

“There are a lot of big homes in Copper Canyon, and a lot of people have a lot of stuff here,” he said. “When they go on vacation, they need to feel comfortable that it will be protected.”

The town has hired an architect to design an extension at Copper Canyon Town Hall to house the police department, Robertson said. About 1,500 square feet will be added to house some offices, a safe room and an evidence room. The addition will be funded with federal COVID-19 grant money. The town has already bought police vehicles and is in the process of getting them outfitted and ready for use by Oct. 1. Robertson said the town is in talks with a police chief candidate, and it will begin advertising police officer jobs soon.

Previous articleFather-daughter duo are flooring the competition
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.