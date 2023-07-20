Thursday, July 20, 2023
Flower Mound resident is county’s first human case of West Nile Virus

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Denton County Public Health on Thursday reported the county’s first human case of West Nile Virus this year, a Flower Mound resident who was diagnosed with West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease.

The county did not release anymore information about the patient or their location within Flower Mound.

“As mosquito traps in Denton County have become more active over the summer, we are now seeing our first human case of West Nile Virus,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

DCPH recommends residents take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters.  Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent.  Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit DentonCounty.gov/WNV for additional information, including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.

On Wednesday, the town of Flower Mound sprayed for mosquitoes after collecting three samples that tested positive for WNV. The town said Thursday that Flower Mound Environmental Services will immediately increase surveillance and trapping operations in the approximate one-half square mile radius surrounding the specified area.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

