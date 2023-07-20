Thursday, July 20, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Deadline looms to submit opposition to proposed transmission line

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The deadline is coming up soon for local residents to protest and intervene against the proposed Oncor transmission line project through southwest Denton County.

Oncor filed an application to construct and operate the Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line, routes currently under consideration are in yellow (image courtesy of the town of Argyle).

In November 2022, Oncor informed residents of several different possible routes for a new transmission line that the company is installing from outside Newark in southern Wise County, to west Flower Mound, southeast of the FM 1171/Hwy 377 interchange. Some of the initial proposed routes go through or near residential and commercial areas of Argyle, Northlake and Justin, and local leaders worked to discourage Oncor from the most disruptive routes.

Oncor filed its recommended route with the Public Utility Commission of Texas in June. The PUCT will have the final say on the route. Flower Mound Town Council has expressed its concerns and has been involved in several discussions with Oncor representatives over the past few months but has no authority over the final decision.

Property owners who wish to engage in the PUCT process can protest or intervene until Monday, July 24, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release this week.

  • Protestors can provide the PUCT with public comments. Although public comments are not treated as evidence, they help inform the PUCT and its staff of the public concerns and identify issues to be explored.
  • Intervenors become parties to the case, which means intervenors are required to respond to all discovery requests from other parties in the case, may be cross-examined in the hearing, and more.

You can learn more about the roles of both protestors and intervenors at www.flower-mound.com/oncorproject. There, you can download the forms required to engage in the process and learn how to submit them by Monday. Also at that webpage, you can see a map of the proposed route and find additional information about this project and the PUCT process.

Previous articleFlower Mound resident is county’s first human case of West Nile Virus
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.