Better hearing is now available in Roanoke and Flower Mound

Living with hearing loss can be difficult. Finding the right care for your hearing loss can be even more challenging. Less than 25% of those who need hearing aids have them, robbing them of meaningful social interactions they once took for granted, and adversely affecting their quality of life.

Family Hearing Practice, led by Dr. Allison Liberio, values providing the best hearing healthcare possible. With proper care, better hearing can improve relationships, restore enjoyment of favorite activities, and bring feelings of belonging and human connection back to those who feel isolated.

Helping patients achieve these results is why Family Hearing Practice is so committed to caring for each patient like the individuals they are. Many options are available for the treatment of hearing loss and the best place to have your unique needs addressed is at Family Hearing Practice.

Since 2015, Family Hearing Practice has served the Flower Mound community by providing high-end products and exceptional service. They have continued to add services to better serve the growing Flower Mound area. From tinnitus (ringing in the ears) to hearing aids to cochlear implants, Family Hearing Practice is able to care for all patients from birth to 99+ years old.

As the need for quality hearing healthcare continues to rise, Family Hearing Practice has risen to meet that need – opening a new state-of-the art clinic in Roanoke! This new office is fully staffed and has all the resources available to treat patients of all ages. Located right off of Hwy 377 and Hwy 114, Roanoke is a central location for patients in the south Flower Mound, Argyle, and Northlake communities.

Here are what some of their current patients are saying:

“I am a very satisfied patient of Dr Erin Hebert! She has made me feel comfortable with her and my hearing aids. She understands my type of hearing loss and has gone above and beyond making sure my hearing aids are perfect for me. She is always able to answer my questions and I know I can contact her about any issues I might have in the future.” – Deb

“Dr. Erin Hebert was efficient yet caring, precise but not over-detailed. She made thorough exam and test and was easy to talk with about the results. Hearing aids are expensive, they required a detailed and thorough discussion and options available. Never did I feel pressured to purchase any single model. I was encouraged to do my own research and ask any and all questions. All were answered in an unbiased but factual way. I would strongly recommend this practice and Dr Hebert to anyone in need hearing testing, hearing aid replacement or service of any kind related to audiology. Her office staff were exceptional in their operations and relations with me as a client/customer.” – Harry

Dr. Liberio urges those with hearing problems to discard any fears or shame they may feel about them.

“No matter what your hearing difficulty may be, my staff and I will work with you to solve the problem and set you on the road to a new and more fulfilling life,” said Dr. Liberio.

Family Hearing Practice is located at 4491 Long Prairie Rd., Ste. 400, Flower Mound and now at 100 Country View Dr., Ste 200, Roanoke, TX 76262. Call them at 817-997-4084 or visit www.familyhearingpractice.com.

(Sponsored content)