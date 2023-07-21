Platelet-rich plasma an excellent treatment option for patients with pain

Imagine suffering from chronic pain and being told you’ve exhausted every traditional treatment option. Rest, over-the-counter medications, hours of physical therapy, injections, and surgery — none of it gave you lasting relief. That can be a scary reality, especially when all you want is to get back to enjoying life to the fullest.

Thankfully, the compassionate team at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas always has one more innovative pain management trick up their sleeve. The latest is platelet-rich plasma, which may be precisely what you need.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a form of regenerative medicine that capitalizes on the body’s ability to heal itself. Essentially, the therapy uses injections of a concentration of a patient’s own platelets to heal musculoskeletal pain related to injured tendons, ligaments, muscles, and joints. Here’s how it works: your physician takes a sample of your blood and spins it through a centrifuge to separate the sample into several layers based on the density. They take the top layer off, loaded with the healing and nutrient-filled components, and inject them directly where the pain and inflammation is.

“This could be a torn tendon or a joint that is severely arthritic and painful,” Dr. Eric Anderson said. “From there, we let it go to work over a series of injections, and the exciting thing is that patients can see dramatic improvements.”

He added, “PRP has been around for years, but more data has been introduced recently that supports its many benefits.”

Dr. Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax say that while platelet-rich plasma isn’t for everyone, it shows outstanding results as a last-line effort for chronic pain that hasn’t responded to other methods.

“We’ve worked with a handful of patients so far and seen amazing results,” Dr. Broadnax said. “In fact, we recently had one patient who suffered from severe pain for years and had tried everything. This treatment worked very well for her.”

Located in Lewisville, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the go-to source for pain management treatments and head-to-toe remedies. To learn more, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246.

(Sponsored content)