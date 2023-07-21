Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle ISD names new principal at South Elementary

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Kristen Haynes, new principal at Argyle South Elementary School

Argyle ISD announced this week that Kristen Haynes has been made the new principal at Argyle South Elementary School.

Kristen Haynes is an experienced campus administrator with 17 years in public education, the last four years as an assistant principal at three different Argyle ISD campuses, according to an Argyle ISD news release. She replaces Dr. Dawn Jordan, who led the opening of South Elementary in 2022-23 before being named Argyle ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction last month.

“We are very excited to announce Kristen Haynes as the next campus leader at South Elementary,” said new Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “She has valuable leadership experience and was instrumental in building the foundation of excellence at South. We are looking forward to the continued growth and success of all Eagle students and staff under Mrs. Haynes’ leadership.”

Since arriving in Argyle ISD in 2006, Haynes has also served in the classroom as a third grade teacher and an ESL specialist, according to the district. She has been an integral part of many district leadership teams and district-wide committees including the Strategic Plan Committee, District Leadership Team and Crisis Team.

“I am excited to continue my journey in Argyle ISD as Principal of Argyle South Elementary,” Haynes said. “I will work collaboratively with the staff, students, and parents to maintain the success of our opening year.”

Previous articleDeadline looms to submit opposition to proposed transmission line
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.