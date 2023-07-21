Argyle ISD names new principal at South Elementary

Argyle ISD announced this week that Kristen Haynes has been made the new principal at Argyle South Elementary School.

Kristen Haynes is an experienced campus administrator with 17 years in public education, the last four years as an assistant principal at three different Argyle ISD campuses, according to an Argyle ISD news release. She replaces Dr. Dawn Jordan, who led the opening of South Elementary in 2022-23 before being named Argyle ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction last month.

“We are very excited to announce Kristen Haynes as the next campus leader at South Elementary,” said new Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “She has valuable leadership experience and was instrumental in building the foundation of excellence at South. We are looking forward to the continued growth and success of all Eagle students and staff under Mrs. Haynes’ leadership.”

Since arriving in Argyle ISD in 2006, Haynes has also served in the classroom as a third grade teacher and an ESL specialist, according to the district. She has been an integral part of many district leadership teams and district-wide committees including the Strategic Plan Committee, District Leadership Team and Crisis Team.

“I am excited to continue my journey in Argyle ISD as Principal of Argyle South Elementary,” Haynes said. “I will work collaboratively with the staff, students, and parents to maintain the success of our opening year.”