Friday, July 21, 2023
Foodie Friday: Dix Cafe

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
Nestled in the heart of Flower Mound, a charming family-owned and operated restaurant has opened its doors to the delight of brunch enthusiasts. Dix Cafe, led by the talented TG Adili, has quickly become the talk of the town with its delectable menu and warm, inviting atmosphere.

Dix Cafe’s menu is a brunch lover’s dream, featuring an array of mouthwatering dishes that cater to all tastes. Let’s take a closer look at some of their most popular offerings:

  1. The Very Berry French Toast: A delightful twist on the classic French toast, topped with fresh berries, homemade jam, sweet cream sauce, and powdered sugar. Every bite is a burst of sweet and tangy flavors that will leave you craving more.
  2. Cinnamon Roll French Toast Breakfast: Indulge in the perfect marriage of two breakfast favorites – a cinnamon roll and French toast. The cinnamon roll is dipped in the French toast batter and served alongside homemade syrup, bacon, and your choice of perfectly cooked eggs.
  3. Chocolate Chunk Pancakes: A treat for both kids and adults, these fluffy pancakes are studded with generous chunks of chocolate and served with their signature homemade syrup. A delightful indulgence to start your day.
  4. Chicken & Swiss Omelette: Omelette lovers, rejoice! Dix Cafe offers a range of delicious omelette options, including this flavorful combination of chicken and Swiss cheese. For those craving a taste of the West, ask for the “Denver-type” omelette, known as the Western.
  5. Dix Toast: Avocado toast enthusiasts will be thrilled with this masterpiece. Topped with avocado, tomato, cream cheese, a fried egg, and Everything but the Bagel seasoning, it’s a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

As much as Dix Cafe shines during brunch hours, their lunch menu is equally impressive. From salads to sandwiches, each dish is crafted with love and attention to detail. A must-try is their Pastrami Burger, featuring house-cured pastrami and beef bacon – a delightful twist on a classic favorite.

Last but certainly not least, don’t leave Dix Cafe without indulging in the star of their dessert menu – TG’s Baklava Cheesecake. A treasured family recipe perfected over two decades, this unique creation combines the richness of baklava with the creamy goodness of cheesecake. A dessert unlike any other, it’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a brunch spot that offers a wide variety of mouthwatering dishes made with love and care, Dix Cafe is the place to be. From the welcoming ambiance to the unforgettable flavors, every moment spent at Dix Cafe is sure to be a delightful and satisfying experience. Visit them today and experience Flower Mound’s newest brunch haven for yourself!

*Dix Cafe is located at 1900 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022.

Realtor Jay Marks reviews local restaurants. Contact him today to promote your southern Denton County restaurant: 972-724-2540.

