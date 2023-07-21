Pediatric Dental World: Making every child’s dental visit a positive experience

A visit to the dentist, or just the thought of it, can be an anxiety-provoking experience for some children and their parents. But at Pediatric Dental World, the core philosophy is that eve-ry trip can be a positive experience. From the moment you step into the office, you realize that this is much more than just another dental practice. The entire facility was designed from the ground up specifically for children.

Pediatric Dental World was created by Dr. Jason Clapp and his wife, Dr. Jessica Bell, to cater specifically to children of all ages. They started the practice in 2002 and instantly set a new bar for pediatric dentistry. They offer all services with the most up-to-date dental methodologies in an inviting and pleasant atmosphere.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind facility specifically designed for children, but we also collaborate with parents to determine what is best for their child,” Dr. Clapp said. “Each child is unique. There-fore, they each require an individual approach to their oral health.”

At Pediatric Dental World, an incredible team of pediatric-trained and board-certified dentists proudly shapes fun, positive, and personalized dental experiences for children as they grow in-to adulthood. Every doctor is passionate about providing warm, compassionate, and quality care for patients and their families. Alongside the team of doctors is a dedicated team of hy-gienists, clinical assistants, and administrators — all of whom focus on providing an excep-tional dental experience for children of all ages and those with special needs. Many of the team members have been with the practice for several years, and some since the doors first opened in 2002.

“We have a compassionate and experienced team of dental professionals. This leads to better communication, shorter wait times when scheduling appointments, and our collaborative ap-proach to the highest level of dental care,” Dr. Clapp said. “We are honored that so many peo-ple put their trust in us. As pediatric dentists, we set the foundation of oral health for a life-time. By educating our patients on excellent oral health, we provide them with the necessary skills to maintain that for the rest of their lives.”

Beyond their office walls, Dr. Clapp, Dr. Bell, and the rest of the team routinely participate in or sponsor a litany of charitable organizations and youth sports leagues near and far.

“Dr. Bell and I work here but also live in this community. We have raised our kids here and consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be here.” Dr. Clapp said. “We couldn’t be more grateful for this community.”

With the goal and mindset of each doctor and team member at Pediatric Dental World being to help every child achieve optimum oral health, it’s easy to see why this practice has won the ti-tle of Best of Denton County for the last 11 years in a row. You can feel secure in knowing that when you choose Pediatric Dental World, you will receive the best care for your child.

Pediatric Dental World is conveniently located in 2300 Village Pkwy, Highland Village. Learn more at pediatricdentalworld.com.

