Friday, July 21, 2023
Copper Canyon hires new town administrator

By Mark Smith
Troy Meyer

The town of Copper Canyon has hired its next town administrator.

Troy Meyer, the assistant town manager at the town of Westlake, will start his new position as Copper Canyon’s town administrator on Monday. Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson said Meyer came with glowing recommendations.

“Our committee interviewed several candidates and he was always at the top of the list,” Robertson said. “When I talked with people, every reference was outstanding. We’re excited, he’s going to be a great addition to the town.”

Meyer replaces Donna Welsh, who is retiring after 15 years with the town. He said he enjoyed his 19 years at Westlake and was drawn to the unique, small town feel of Copper Canyon.

“There are a lot of similarities in both communities,” Meyer said. “I watched Westlake grow and will apply a lot of what I learned there to Copper Canyon. Growth is coming to Copper Canyon, you can’t stop it but you can work with it and preserve that hometown feel.”

Meyer, 55, is married with two adult children. He enjoys fishing, hiking and exploring state parks in his free time, and he is “eager to get started” in Copper Canyon.

“I really enjoy pubic service and helping the community grow in the way the residents and council want it to,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

