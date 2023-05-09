Copper Canyon town administrator retiring

After 15 years with the town, Copper Canyon Town Administrator Donna Welsh is retiring, Mayor Ron Robertson announced during Monday night’s Town Council meeting.

Robertson thanked her for her service to the town, and added that Welsh has agreed to stay on until the town can find someone to replace her.

“She’s very helpful and a wonderful person, and she certainly will be missed and hard to replace,” Robertson said. “She’s going to stay until we have somebody that can replace her, and we’re very appreciative of that.”

Robertson said Welsh put Copper Canyon on the map and was instrumental in bringing the town forward with policy, zoning and enforcement.

“She was on the front lines, telling developers what they can and can’t do, and no one else really knew she was doing it,” he said. “She never asked for accolades for anything.”

The job opening has been posted on the town website. Robertson said one person has already applied for the position, and he hopes the town will be able to name a new town administrator by July.

