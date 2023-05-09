Foodie Friday: Treat mom to her favorite restaurant

If you’re looking for a restaurant to handle your Mother’s Day meal this year, we have you covered! Whether you’re looking for brunch, lunch or dinner, there’s a tasty option for you at one of these southern Denton County restaurants.

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop

96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville

A brunch your mom doesn’t have to cook? She’s sure to love it! Especially when the Bartonville Store is doing the cooking. Their brunch buffet this year will include a whole breakfast station, a salad bar, and a carving station with some delicious sides. And for the littles, there will be a station specifically for them with chicken tender, mini waffles, and more kid-friendly foods. Reserve your spot on OpenTable!

Verf’s Grill & Tavern

2221 Justin Rd #101, Flower Mound

Verf’s is offering their well-known Mother’s Day Family Style brunch buffet again this year. The cost is $44.99 per adult and you can call 972-317-3399 to make a reservation.

Lambeau’s America

4131 Deer Creek #110, Highland Village

Lambeau’s America has two different options for you on Mother’s Day! You can reserve a spot for their brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or reserve a table to enjoy their prix fixe dinner menu from 5-8 p.m. You can make reservations online or by calling 972-317-9993.

Shoal Creek Tavern

1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

Shoal Creek is also offering a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with items like omelet and taco stations, pastries, pancakes, and a Chicken and Corn Polenta Casserole. Make your reservation by calling 972-317-2250 or by emailing [email protected]

The Barrel

2648 FM 407 #150, Bartonville

The Barrel in Bartonville Town Center is bringing back their brunch for one very special day. You can make a reservation from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to enjoy their New American style brunch menu. Book your reservation at thebarrelbars.com.

1845 Taste Texas

2401 Lakeside Pkwy #150, Flower Mound

1845 is opening early on Mother’s Day so that you can enjoy lunch or dinner that day. Treat Mom to some of their Lockhart Fried Quail or one of their amazing steak selections. Make your reservation at 1845tex.com.

Bistecca

2300 Highland Village Rd, Highland Village

Bistecca is holding a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will include a lavish salad bar, lots of delicious entrée choices, and their famous dessert table. You can call 972-318-0515 to make your reservation!

If you didn’t see your favorite restaurant on our list, please don’t hesitate to contact them for Mother’s Day reservations!