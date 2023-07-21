Friday, July 21, 2023
Tesla proposing dealership in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
File photo courtesy of Tesla

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is proposing to build a new car sales dealership and service center in Flower Mound.

Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a request for a site plan for the proposed development, according to town documents. Tesla is requesting exceptions for underground utilities and architectural standards.

The proposed dealership would be one story and about 51,000 square feet, located at 1805 Justin Road, on an undeveloped 5.33-acre lot behind the RaceTrac, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Christian Brothers Automotive and National Tire & Battery. According to a latter from Tesla, the proposed store hours would be 20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Service hours would be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The site plan is expected to go to Flower Mound Town Council next month for approval.

In January 2022, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a Specific Use Permit for a boat dealership on the same property, but that development never moved forward. If the Tesla site plan is approved by council, the permit for the boat dealership would become invalid.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

