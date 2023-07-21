Friday, July 21, 2023
Nonprofit coalition launches new facility to boost community services

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Serve Lewisville

Serve Lewisville celebrated the grand opening of its new facility Thursday that aims to be a one-stop shop for resources by bringing different nonprofits together under one roof.

More than 200 people attended the official ribbon cutting event at the new location, 1001 South Edmonds Lane. Serve Lewisville is a nonprofit formed through a private-public partnership with the city of Lewisville.

The event began with Kristen Gramling, Serve Lewisville’s Operations Director, who thanked everyone that helped turn Serve Lewisville into a reality. Pat Smith, Serve Lewisville’s Board Chair and CEO of Serve Denton (Serve Lewisville’s affiliate campus), gave a heartfelt speech thanking everyone who was part of the process.

“Whenever I give tours, I always close with the following: You can live three weeks without food, three days without water, three minutes without air, but you cannot leave three seconds without hope,” Smith said. “I’ve met many people at Serve Denton who came in hopeless and left with hope, and that’s my hope for Serve Lewisville.”

“Lewisville has always had a belief that we need to put a strong floor under families,” said Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore. “We need to be able to give them the tools so that they don’t fall into homelessness.”

After the ribbon was cut, attendees were invited to tour the space. Community members had a chance to speak with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County about their new location within Serve Lewisville and see the Mission Market Food Pantry, sponsored by Atmos Energy, for the first time. The Lewisville CoCare Team, MHMR of Tarrant County, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County, and Denton County MHMR have all signed on as nonprofit partners of Serve Lewisville that will provide services from the new location.

For more information about Serve Lewisville, contact Operations Director Kristen Gramling [email protected] or visit www.servelewisville.org.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

