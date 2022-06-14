Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Flower Mound approves car dealership to sell boats

By Mark Smith
During last week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, the council approved a special use permit for Bosco’s Auto Group to be able to sell boats, in addition to vehicles.

Owner Paul Bosco told council members that boat sales weren’t going to be a large part of his business, but in recent years he started having customers who were interested in trading in or buying a boat from the dealership, located at 1401 Justin Road. Having boats on the property violated a town ordinance, so Bosco went through the approval process to continue to store and sell a small number of boats.

The permit allows for up to 16 spaces for boat display — which Bosco said will likely be more than he’ll ever need — and that boats can’t exceed 30 feet in length. The council unanimously approved the permit, which has a three-year automatic renewal, as long as there are no more complaints or code violations.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

