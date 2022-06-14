Parker: The celebration of grads and dads

By State Representative Tan Parker

June brings us to the official halfway point of 2022 as we begin the Texas summer season. It also is a time to celebrate our recent graduates who are blazing new trails and building promising lives. There is much opportunity that awaits them and the chance to make a difference for the betterment of others.

To the Class of 2022, I congratulate you on your remarkable achievement. Whether you are continuing your educational studies or entering the workforce, I encourage you to cherish the invaluable lessons acquired throughout your educational journey that will guide you in the years to come. The academic knowledge and personal wisdom gained are yours and will serve you well for what is sure to be a bright and prosperous future.

Your generation has the incredible ability to persevere in the face of adversity and turn our challenges and triumphs into this nation’s greatest strengths. This is your time and a calling to show nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams. I wish you a lifetime of success wherever your journey leads you as everything you do from this point on will set the foundation of what you do in this world. You are the youthful energy that this world will call upon, you are our tomorrow.

This month also brings us Father’s Day – another day for sharing in gratitude. Being a dad to one of your own or a father figure in many other wonderful ways – stepdad, adopted, foster, uncle, grandparent, coach, teacher, mentor – is a tremendous blessing. To be given the incredible opportunity to make an impact on youth and to guide young minds in ways that shape future generations is one of the highest callings and greatest rewards in life.

Parenting is certainly not always easy. It’s an active role of listening, teaching, and modeling – knowing you are helping children discover and grow into their purpose in life, guided by foundational values, truth and faith. With this kind of responsibility and the demands of our fast-paced world, I encourage other men to replenish themselves from time to time and be there for one another.

Great organizations such as All Pro Dad, Family First, Promise Keepers, and Wingmen Ministries are only just a few of the inspirational organizations that can be helpful, and there are many more. Just recently, Marty B’s restaurant in Bartonville began hosting a monthly men’s prayer group that is also quickly growing. It all comes back to a balanced existence, which is critical to living an abundant life especially as a dad.

The need for engaged fathers is ever present. The family unit is the most central and fundamental building block of society, and it is under attack on multiple fronts, from the economic pressures parents face in literally providing food on the table to the challenges faced by today’s workers who must undertake longer hours at work to be successful.

The convenience of technology calls us to be responsive 24/7 while the influence of an elite media culture is tugging at the young minds we are responsible to protect, guide, and nurture. Our children are bombarded daily with messages that no longer value the importance of hard work and the family unit, as well as an influx of images that are literally glamorizing violence.

As we develop our youth to be leaders with a strong foundation of good values and character, I believe we will see significant changes in the strength of our economy, education system, healthcare system, and even within our national security. Our youth determine the future of our country, and it is beyond critical that we understand just how significant this simple truth is in our daily lives.

Whether you are celebrating Father’s Day as a dad or honoring a special person in your life at home, away, or from heaven above, I hope your day is one of great memories.