LISD names new principal at Marcus 9th Grade Campus

Lewisville ISD announced Monday the appointment of Jessica True as the new principal of Marcus Ninth Grade Campus.

True has served as an assistant principal at Marcus High School for the last two years, according to a district news release. She takes over for longtime Marcus 9 principal Chantell Upshaw, who was recently named LISD’s Chief of Middle Schools.

“I am thrilled and honored to stay with the Marauder family as the new principal at the Marcus Ninth Grade campus,” True said. “I look forward to serving the great students, staff, families and community while continuing to build a love for learning for the students at Marcus 9.”

True is entering her 14th year in education – all of which have been in LISD. She joined campus administration at Flower Mound 9 Grade Campus as an assistant principal for four years before moving to Marcus High School as an assistant principal for the last two years.

“Mrs. True is a dedicated and tremendous leader,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “I’m confident the students and staff of Marcus 9 will continue to excel under her leadership.”

True received her Bachelor of Science in Sociology and her Masters of Education, both from the University of North Texas. She is currently pursuing her EdD in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin.