Flower Mound hosting public hearings for Trails and Bikeways Master Plan

Over the next month or so, the town of Flower Mound is hosting three public hearings about its Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, the first of which will be held Tuesday evening.

The town has been collecting public feedback as it works to update the Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap for the future improvement and expansion to trails and bikeways within Flower Mound, according to the town. It will give the town a plan for how existing and new neighborhoods are connected to key destinations such as schools, parks, shopping areas and major employment centers, and will ultimately identify and prioritize enhancements and expansions of the trail and bikeways system within the town.

The first public hearing will be held during Tuesday’s Transportation Commission meeting, which will start at 6:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall. The next public hearing will be held during the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on June 27, followed by the Flower Mound Town Council meeting on July 18.

