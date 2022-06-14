Bartonville hires new town administrator

The town of Bartonville announced Monday that it has hired its new town administrator, Thad Chambers.

After an extensive recruitment and interview process, the Bartonville Town Council unanimously voted to offer the job to Chambers, who accepted the offer and started in the role on Monday, according to a news release from the town. He replaces Cori Reaume, who has served as interim town administrator since October, didn’t intend to stay permanently, and will assist with the transition to Chambers’ leadership.

Chambers has more than 15 years of municipal service, most recently serving as the Economic Development Director for the town of Haslet. Chambers, who holds a certified public manager designation from Texas State University and other related certifications, has experience in communities with populations from 1,700 to 65,000. He “thoroughly understands the importance of embracing what makes each community unique.”

“Mayor Carrington and the Bartonville Town Council have clearly conveyed the importance of maintaining Bartonville’s character and Mr. Chambers will work diligently to assist with protecting and preserving the town’s vision,” the town’s news release said.

The town will provide more information soon about an opportunity for residents to meet Chambers.