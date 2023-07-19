Flower Mound to spray for mosquitoes after 3 traps test positive for WNV

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes this week after three traps tested positive for West Nile virus.

The town’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed mosquito samples collected in the 1700 block of Timber Creek Road, the 3800 block of Kirkpatrick Lane and the 2800 block of Garden Road were positive for West Nile, the town announced Wednesday morning. These are the first positive mosquito samples found in the town this year.

The town scheduled spraying operations in the specified areas, within about a half-square-mile, on Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Residents are advised to minimize exposure and take the following precautionary steps:

If possible, stay indoors during spraying events.

If you’re outside or in a vehicle at the time, stay alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance.

If the spray should contact your skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or a saline solution.

Close windows and doors to your home.

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating.

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying, according to the town news release. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly, and does not leave a toxic residue. It will not harm outside pets.

For more information, call 972-874-6340 or visit www.flower-mound.com/mosquitoes.