Update: Large, uncontained grass fire moving toward Denton County

Local fire departments are assisting firefighters in Wise County on Wednesday morning in extinguishing a large grass fire that is moving east, toward Denton County.

The grass fire is estimated to be larger than 120 acres and is about eight miles east of Decatur, moving east toward Denton County. The Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County ESD No. 1 joined other departments in sending a brush truck and firefighters to assist with the firefighting efforts.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said just before noon that it is responding to assist with the fire, dubbed the Sweetwater Creek Fire, which is 0% contained.

Denton and Wise counties are rated at a very high fire danger Wednesday by the Texas A&M Forest Service due to extremely high temperatures, dry conditions and wind gusts over 30 mph.

Check back for updates.