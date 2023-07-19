Roanoke man killed in crash

A Roanoke man died Sunday in a crash on Hwy 170, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police believe a driver traveling on Hwy 170 just before 5 p.m. Sunday lost control of their vehicle and struck another vehicle at a red light in the 4600 block of Alliance Gateway Freeway, a FWPD spokesman said. The driver of the stopped vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Filberto Herrera, 32, of Roanoke.

Three other people were injured in the crash, one of whom was a child, but their conditions were not available on Wednesday, police said. The crash remains under investigation.