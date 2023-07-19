Man fatally shot in grocery store parking lot identified

Officials this week released the identity of the man who was allegedly fatally shot by his girlfriend’s brother at a grocery store parking lot in Denton.

Police were called to Winco Foods, 2645 West University Drive, about 8:10 p.m. Thursday and found one man dead from a gunshot wound, according to a Denton PD news release. Police later identified Kendrick Freeney, 23, as the suspect and charged him with murder. Freeney’s sister was the victim’s girlfriend, and the three of them were in a verbal altercation before the shooting, according to police.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Shane Sockwell, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office. The cause of death listed is a gunshot wound to the head.