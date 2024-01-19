Friday, January 19, 2024
Denton County, United Way offer free mental health resources for residents

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

United Way of Denton County, as the backbone support for the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team, on Thursday announced its partnership with Denton County and CredibleMind, an online evidence-based self-care platform.

The partnership will make personalized well-being resources available to Denton County residents at no cost to the user. The website can be accessed by visiting unitedwaydenton.crediblemind.com and is also available in Spanish, according to a UWDC news release. CredibleMind provides a complete population-based mental health ecosystem, including analytics reporting on service needs, use and outcomes. Focusing on early intervention and prevention around mental health, CredibleMind contains over 10,000 evidence-based and science-backed resources to provide users with credible self-care options to improve their overall well-being.

“Access to free, vetted mental health resources for our community members is a significant stride in the collective work of so many agencies in Denton County,” said Gary Henderson, President & CEO of United Way of Denton County. “We are eager to expand the ability for Denton County residents to go online whenever and wherever is convenient for them to invest in their mental well-being, a critical component to overall health, through this partnership. We are grateful to Denton County for their funding support that allows us to bring another valuable resource to our community.”

This effort is financially supported through contractual grant funding administered by Denton County, and the intervention is responsive to community feedback indicating a strong interest in a free, online tool to support their mental well-being. The Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team is made up of community leaders working together toward a vision of comprehensive behavioral health for every person in Denton County, according to the news release.

“We are facing a mental health crisis in our country and the demand for mental health services is higher than ever,” said Deryk Van Brunt, CEO of CredibleMind. “We are thrilled to partner with United Way of Denton County and the Behavioral Health Leadership Team and provide on-demand, reliable self-care and mental health resources to help its community members improve their overall well-being and flourish.”

For more information on United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team, visit UnitedWayDentonCounty.org. For more information about CredibleMind, visit www.CredibleMind.com.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

