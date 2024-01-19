Flower Mound Chamber kicks off year with prestigious national accreditation

Lori Walker’s list of to-dos at the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce always seems never-ending this time of year. After all, it’s the start of another New Year, which means they’re adding several exciting new programs to a calendar of events that never fails to benefit members and the community. On top of that, the staff and board of directors set their sights on fulfilling several long-term goals designed to help the Chamber be better at what it does today, tomorrow, and for years to come.

That said, the long-time Chamber President and Flower Mound resident admits they should have at least a little extra time on their hands now that they checked one major action item off that lengthy list of to-dos heading into 2024.

In November, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded the Flower Mound Chamber with its designation of “Accredited with 5 Stars” for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive role in the community. Walker said 30 chambers in Texas have achieved 5-Star designation, which includes a self-review that can take six to nine months to complete. Flower Mound, which has been Accredited for 15 years and achieved 4-Star status in 2018, started its process last January.

To receive 5-Star Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in nine categories. Flower Mound scored perfectly in five: governance, human resources, program development, communications, and facilities.

“When you look at the list of what they ask, some are easy, some are a lot of work, and others are pretty daunting. But it’s all fabulous stuff,” Walker said. “We started last January and scheduled two hours every week to work on it. The amount of writing and details that go into it is impressive, and we put every single item we could into place.

“It will be a nice little break not to work on that this year. But I’ll tell you, it does pay off. We are absolutely thrilled.”

The U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program facilitates continuing excellence in the chamber industry and fosters a pro-business environment across America. Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. To receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in operations and programs, including governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. The Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members, makes the final determination.

“Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are truly leaders in their industry,” U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations, and IOM, Raymond P. Towle, said in a recent press release. “When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming Accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership. This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming, and Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and for their commitment to serving members and their local businesses. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Flower Mound is one of two 5-Star Accredited chambers in Denton County. With roughly 650 members, its mission is to support the business community for the economic prosperity of Flower Mound. Walker has been the President for 10 years and has been part of the Chamber for 22 years, including roles as a board member and Chairman of the Board in 2008.

She and Denton County Judge Andy Eads are the only two Chairman Emeritus in the organization’s history.

Walker said the sky is the limit regarding the great things on tap at the Chamber in 2024. The staff is adding a series of business workshops and plans to host the first one in January on social media and marketing for your business. Another one in April will focus on the latest trends in artificial intelligence and how to use it to your company’s benefit moving forward. From there, new fundraising opportunities are being added to the docket alongside its many popular annual programs and events.

“We recognize that [this recognition] is not just a validation of our efforts; it is a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of our members, partners, and the entire community,” Walker said. “This 5-Star Accreditation is more than a recognition – it’s a promise to continue fostering a thriving business environment, cultivating opportunities, and contributing to the lasting success of Flower Mound.”

She added, “And stay tuned, there will be a celebration reception soon for our five stars. It’s going to be a great year.”