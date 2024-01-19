Cloud 9 Salon & Spa finds perfect building partner in PGP Construction

A new year brought a new building for a trusted local business that can make you feel like a “new you.”

When Lantana resident and successful entrepreneur Kim Cloud was looking for a builder for her new salon, she wanted a contractor she could trust.

Now, after celebrating the grand opening of Cloud 9 Salon & Spa in Bartonville in early December, she proudly says she found that builder: PGP Construction.

“If I was doing it again, I would pick the same people,” Cloud said. “We ended this project feeling just as close with them as we did when we started. That was important to all of us, to keep the relationship strong. I still trust them 100%.”

When Cloud 9 first opened in Flower Mound about 25 years ago, Cloud said she had a good connection with her builder back then, and she knows “most people don’t have good things to say about their builders, but I wanted to.”

When preparing to relocate to Bartonville, Cloud said she talked to seven different builders and PGP – Prime Growth Partners — stood out.

“We knew the first time we met with PGP that that’s who we would go with,” she said. “Although they’re young, they’re hungry, determined and felt they can truly change the future of their business.”

PGP Construction was founded in December 2021 in Southlake, but the construction division has relocated to the Argyle Oaks Business Park, just about a mile down FM 407 from Cloud 9. Patrick Doak, director of business development and marketing, said the company was drawn to the small town feel of Argyle, and it wants to be part of the community and a good neighbor.

“We are all about building trust and dealing honestly with our clients,” Doak said.

Doak said the company, which prioritizes building lasting relationships and being a good neighbor, wants to focus on smaller restaurant, retail, office and industrial projects.

“A good project for us ranges from $1-10 million,” Doak said. “We’re happy to be a local solution for local businesses.”

Cloud said PGP was transparent and communicative throughout the process.

“Every step of the way, we continued to have regular meetings and they were always transparent,” she said. “If they hit obstacles, they would talk about it and we, as a group, would find a solution.”

That positive experience helped PGP land one of its newest projects, the Cactus Canyon restaurant that recently broke ground on FM 407 in Argyle. One of the business partners with Circle Star Brands, the company behind Cactus Canyon, is Marty Bryan, whose Marty B’s restaurant sits right behind Cloud 9.

“We’ve been on site every day, talking to members of the community, and Marty liked what he saw and what he heard from Kim,” said Matt Bailey managing partner at PGP. “We believe that if we do a good job, that sells.”

Construction timeline estimates can often be too ambitious – delays are oftentimes caused by things outside of the builder’s control, such as supply issues or permitting – but Bailey said setting attainable goals, and meeting those estimates, is just another way PGP aims to be transparent with its clients.

“A lot of contractors will promise faster builds or lower prices, but then that changes as the project goes on and maybe they win the job, but the client feels raked over the coals and doesn’t think they got what they were promised. We are up front about what we think we can accomplish and how quickly.”

The new two-story, 15,000-square-foot building is not just home to the salon and spa, but also has about 6,000 square feet of commercial space, for which Cloud said she is in talks with potential tenants. Cloud said she’s happy with the extra space in the new building, which she described as open concept in a “remodeled, glamorized warehouse style.”

New and expanded menus of services offered include haircuts, styling, color, makeup, lots of nail care options, skin care, massage, hair removal and more. There’s even a new clothing boutique called Cloud & Feather.

Cloud 9 Salon & Spa is located at 2600 FM 407 in Bartonville. Go to cloud9salon.com to learn more about the services offered there.

For more information about PGP, visit pgpconstruction.com.