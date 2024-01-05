Flower Mound Band raising funds for trip to march in Macy’s Parade

The Flower Mound High School Marching Band is selling mulch to raise funds for its trip to New York City this fall to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lewisville ISD announced in April 2023 that the FMHS Band had been selected to perform in the holiday tradition, and the band would need to fundraise to pay for the trip.

The FMHS Band Booster Club said this week that the program is currently taking orders for mulch through Feb. 10. Band students and boosters will deliver mulch orders on Feb. 24.

Go to fmhsband.org or contact [email protected] for more information.