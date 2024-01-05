Friday, January 5, 2024
Ditch the big box, get personalized service at Everybody’s Got A Project

CTG Staff
Stephanie Knibbs, Melinda Page, and Danielle Page know that Everybody’s Got A Project. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Unleash your creativity at Everybody’s Got A Project, also known as EGAP, the dynamic remodeling materials company that opened in September on FM 407 in Flower Mound. It is ushering in a revolution in personalized project experiences.

Breaking free from the monotonous aisles of big-box stores, Everybody’s Got A Project boasts a thoughtfully curated collection of remodeling materials. From flooring and tile to cabinets, countertops, plumbing, lighting fixtures, hardware, and appliances, each product is handpicked to ensure quality, style, and distinctiveness.

True to its name, the Everybody’s Got A Project team understands that everyone has a project, yet the challenge often lies in not knowing where to begin. That’s where EGAP comes in.

“At Everybody’s Got A Project, we believe every project deserves personalized attention. Whether you’re a seasoned contractor, a passionate designer, or a homeowner with a dream, we’re here to support you through the process,” Co-owner Danielle Page said. “At EGAP, your project’s success is our priority, so we go beyond providing materials — we offer training and educational resources for those who want to tackle their own projects and also collaborate with other locally trusted businesses to help you build your dream project team if you don’t have one in mind already.”

The women-owned and operated business is not just a store — it’s a community-driven space. Co-owner Melinda Page added, “Our commitment to personalized service extends beyond the products on our shelves, as we can help you track down unique and hard-to-find items to give your project that ‘wow factor.’ We’re here to assist with planning, offer expert advice, and foster an atmosphere where creativity thrives.”

Whether you’re tackling an entire home remodel, a kitchen makeover, or a small DIY project, Everybody’s Got A Project invites you to experience the joy of remodeling like never before.

“We’re genuinely thrilled to hear about everybody’s unique projects. We love being part of your journey and transforming visions into tangible, beautiful spaces,” Co-owner Stephanie Knibbs said.

With options for every budget and no appointment necessary, don’t hesitate to swing by and tell the Everybody’s Got A Project team about your project today.

“At EGAP, we know your unique project isn’t just a task — it’s an opportunity for creativity and personal expression,” the entire EGAP team said.

Learn more at egapusa.com.

(Sponsored content)

Stephanie Wilson isn’t your ordinary Argyle Realtor
Flower Mound Band raising funds for trip to march in Macy’s Parade
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

