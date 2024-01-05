Stephanie Wilson isn’t your ordinary Argyle Realtor

Friday, January 5, 2024
Argyle Realtor Stephanie Wilson took community engagement to a new level.

It’s become apparent over the years that Stephanie Wilson isn’t satisfied with simply being your friendly neighborhood Realtor. Don’t get her wrong; she is a Realtor through and through and prides herself on being really good at her job. But when it comes to knowing Argyle inside and out and building trusting relationships, the word on the street is that she’s more like your friendly neighborhood Insider.

“My favorite thing is helping my buyers connect to the programs and people in the community that are important to their family, and then later running into them around town and witnessing them thriving in their new town. It’s truly gratifying.”

She added, “My whole life is in Argyle. We have raised our kids here, and I work here. It’s been fun watching this town grow since we moved here in 2010.”

It’s hard to top the great work Stephanie and the rest of the team at Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, are doing. She was right there when owner Will Woods opened the franchise office in 2017 and quickly helped the group become Argyle’s top-producing office. She focuses on providing the highest level of service to her clients with a concierge-like experience.

Many of her client reviews say that Stephanie was the best Realtor they ever had.

In between all of that, Stephanie created the uber-popular Argyle Insider Facebook page — it currently has over 4,500 followers — to highlight local businesses, share feel-good stories, and help residents connect with this already tight-knit community. Every Tuesday, she posts a short but interesting weekly real estate market update video for homes in Argyle ISD. The update is as comprehensive as it gets, covering everything from how long it’s taking homes to sell to pricing trends, hot homes, and more.

“In 2024 I have even more exciting things in store, including an Argyle Relocation Guide, and a Preferred Partner program to highlight the exceptional businesses that are based in Argyle.”

For more information on Stephanie Wilson and Magnolia Realty, visit her website at www.stephwilsonrealtor.com. And be sure to follow The Argyle Insider on Facebook.

(Sponsored content)

