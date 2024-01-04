Argyle P&Z denies proposed 49-lot subdivision

The Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission on Wednesday denied requests from a developer for a proposed residential development with higher density than is currently allowed.

The 72-acre property, which is largely an open pasture with a couples homes and agricultural structures, is located along the west side of FM 1830, south of Knight Street and Hickory Hill Road. The zoning for the property is currently Single Family 2.5-acre Residential Estate, and the developer, Wilbow Corporation, wanted the base zoning to be reduced to Single Family 1 acre to allow for more, smaller lots.

The proposed gated community would have 49 residential lots, all developed with custom homes, and a HOA. The developer expected the upscale homes in the proposed Woodbine Oaks planned development would start at $2 million.

A Program for Argyle Community Engagement public meeting was held about this proposed development was held in November.

Many nearby residents submitted written opposition to the development, and many more spoke against it during the public hearing during the P&Z meeting, saying the development is too dense for that part of Argyle and it would cause too much additional traffic.

Town staff recommended denial of the requests because the proposed development “does not match surrounding properties or the fabric of the general area, nor does the Future Land Use Plan envision this area to develop with the proposed lot sizes.” After brief discussion, P&Z commissioners agreed with most of the residents and town staff and voted unanimously to recommend denial of the requests. The applicant may bring it to Town Council, but it would require a supermajority of council to vote to approve.