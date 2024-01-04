Lewisville police arrest 3 teens in Boxing Day armed robbery

The Lewisville Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects in an armed robbery at a gas station on FM 407 on the day after Christmas.

On Dec. 26, officers responded to the QuikTrip at 1231 FM 407 just before 6:30 a.m., according to a department news release. The victim reported the suspects used a gun during the robbery and provided a description of their vehicle, a black pickup with some distinctive features.

A few days later, investigators located the pickup at an apartment complex arrested one suspect. They learned where the other two suspects live and arrested both of them separately without incident last week.

The suspects –18-year-old Leonardo Rodriguez, 17-year-old Edwin Morales Neri, and 17-year-old David Reyes-Estrada — are all charged with Aggravated Robbery and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, according to LPD.

During Lewisville’s investigation, the Richardson Police Department said the suspects fit the description of a similar crime in Richardson, about an hour before the Lewisville robbery. The RPD investigation is ongoing, as of Thursday.