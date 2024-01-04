Flower Mound to hold public input meeting about new park

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it will host a public input meeting regarding a new park on FM 1171 that was once slated to be a tennis center.

The town recently said it has officially kicked off the design process for Trotter Park, a 13.11-acre undeveloped park property located at 4551 Cross Timbers Road, located between Flower Mound Road and Bruton Orand Boulevard.

“Once complete, the park is intended to provide outdoor recreational opportunities to the community and enhance residents’ quality of life,” the town said in a statement.

Town staff and the design consultant, MHS Planning & Design, have launched a dedicated website to keep residents informed about the project’s status. Regular updates will be posted at www.flower-mound.com/trotterpark. Residents can fill out an online survey at that link through Jan. 12.

Residents are encouraged to provide their input on the park’s design during a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. at RockPointe Church, 4503 Cross Timbers Road, according to a news release from the town.