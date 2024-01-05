Flower Mound’s oldest civic groups celebrating 50 years

Flower Mound’s two oldest civic organizations, The Summit Club and The Women of Flower Mound, will celebrate “50 Fabulous Years of Service” next month.

The two clubs are inviting “their neighbors to join them for an extraordinary celebration of small-town roots, neighborliness and community spirit,” according to a news release.

“This is a celebration that’s been 50 years in the making,” said Summit Clun President Bryan Webb. “It’s been a privilege and pleasure to serve the people of Flower Mound for more than five decades and we take exceptional pride in being the two oldest civic organizations in the town.”

The 50th anniversary event is scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Courtyard by Marriott at the River Walk, and it will feature appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar “and countless stories from members of the two organizations that continue to make Flower Mound one of the best cities in America to live and raise a family.”

“We are so proud to have reached this huge milestone alongside the Summit Club,” said WOFM President Chelsea Wehr. “We all love our community, and it’s been a pleasure to serve this great town for 50 years. We look forward to what is sure to be a memorable night celebrating the legacies of these two local organizations.”

Individual tickets are $100, couple tickets are $150 and sponsor tables of eight are $750. Tickets can be purchased at each club’s website, summitclub.org and womenofflowermound.org.